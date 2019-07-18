Georgia Ann Banks Boone passed away peacefully at her home in Keswick, Va. on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was formally a long-time resident of Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born on March 9, 1926, in Buckingham County, Va. to the late William Kelly and Martha Tindall Banks. Georgia was preceded in death by two brothers, Nimo and Edward Banks; four sisters, Elizabeth Gault, Josephine Brooks, Mary Catherine Smith Brown and Nancy Scott Wheeler. Georgia served faithfully at Christ Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis until her relocation to Virginia. She served on many church committees through the years; the Usher Board which was her special ministry for more than sixty years. Due to her failing health, she moved to Keswick to reside with her niece, Pearl Washington. She continued her service by joining New Hope Baptist Church in Esmont, Va. Georgia leaves to cherish her memory special nieces, Pearl Washington of Keswick, Va., Cookie Scott of Midlothian, Va., Belle Rush of Esmont, Va., and Regina Herbert of Richmond, Va.; five nephews Thomas Scott, Lacy Brooks and David Brooks of Esmont, Va., James Brooks of Scottsville, Va.; and a host of great-nieces, nephews and other relatives. She also had adopted family in Indianapolis, including a special adopted niece, Shirley Brewer and her family. She was especially close to her church family led by Pastor and First Lady, the Rev. and Mrs. Melvin Girton and her friends in Christ at Christ Missionary Baptist Church. She leaves special friends and former neighbors Dan and Catherine Calvin of Indianapolis. She also enjoyed a very special and loving relationship with the Riddell and Kenney families of Indiana and Florida. Homegoing Services will be held at New Hope Baptist Church, 7725 Porters Road, Esmont, Va. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 12 p.m. Her remains will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Garmon and staff of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital of Charlottesville, Va. and Dr. Larner and staff at University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. and all other caregivers who were especially kind to Georgia and her family. J. F. Bell Funeral Home in Charlottesville, Va. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.