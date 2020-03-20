January 24, 1931 - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 John George Bosely, 89, passed away on March 10, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Roland and Phyllis Bosely; in 2010 by his wife of 46 years, Ella Fox Bosely; his children, Vyctoria Bosely and John Bosely Jr.; and his sister, Louise Ryle. He is survived by his children, Robin Bosely, Jennifer Whitaker, Russell Bosely, and Amy Peloquin; his sister, Margaret Duplicki and numerous grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Legion Post 74, Charlottesville, Va. Preddy Funeral Home 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va.

