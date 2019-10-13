February 4, 1941 - September 26, 2019 Penny used her engaging personality, inquisitive mind and limitless generosity to pursue her fervent interests. She expressed her ideas and opinions with conviction and passion. Sadly, Priscilla Ferguson Bosworth, known as Penny, died unexpectedly on September 26, 2019, of complications from a stroke that occurred three months earlier. Priscilla Ferguson Bosworth was born on February 4, 1941, in Denver, Colorado, to Mae Arlene (Maydee) Schoede Bosworth and Arthur Ferguson Bosworth, an investment banker. Penny is survived by her brothers, Arthur Harding Bosworth II (Barbara) of Denver, Colorado, and William Edward Bosworth (Susan) of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; her nieces and nephew, Tracy Bosworth Bosche, Ladd Arthur Bosworth, Malia Bosworth Aycock (Steve) and Elizabeth Bosworth Flanagan (Patrick); great nieces and nephews, Tia Marie Flanagan, Parker Henry Bosche, Ann Louise Freund Bosche, Loula Ferguson Aycock and Eloise Bosworth Aycock; and sister-in-law Elizabeth Anne Foss (Bobbie). Penny was pre-deceased by her parents and her nieces, Lisa Lorenz Bosworth and Amy Suzanne Bosworth. Penny was raised in Denver until, at a young age, she enrolled in The Ethel Walker School located in Simsbury, Connecticut, graduating in 1958. While there, the experience laid the foundation for Penny to become a life-long learner. Further formal education took place in the Boston area. Over time, however, Penny became the steward of her own learning, embracing the concepts of integrity, respect, confidence, courage and conviction as the pillars of her life. In 1962, she married Edward Granville Foss, known as Ned. They moved to New Haven, Connecticut, where Ned earned a graduate degree at Yale. His position as Art Director for the University of Virginia Press brought them to Charlottesville in 1967. Their marriage ended amicably in divorce. Commitment to service and benevolence was central to Penny's life. In the presence of need, she sought solutions and offered help, often anonymously. She lead a creative, involved life and was passionate about all she did. She cared deeply for the environment, social justice, saving the animals on the verge of extinction, and the arts. As a child, Penny was introduced to the theater by a beloved grandmother, Oudie. She experienced first hand the transformative power of the arts. Penny's involvement in The Paramount Theater is legendary. She was part of a group of visionaries who united to resurrect The Paramount from long-standing disrepair and restore the historic building to serve the community. Soon after the opening of the renovated theater, Penny embraced the call to create the theater's Education Committee and to develop an exemplary theater education program for area students and their teachers. Penny's greatest concern was for children in the community who need financial support to benefit from the opportunities the Arts Education Program provides. To ensure their full participation, she invited community members and organizations to become arts education partners and provide funds to make full access available to these children. She was honored by the Education Committee in 2018, at the time of her retirement as chairperson, for her vision and her work as a catalyst in the evolution of the Arts Education Program. Penny served on The Paramount Board of Directors from it's inception until her retirement in 2018 and was an honoree at the 2015 Grand Marquee Award Gala. Signet Galley was a retail gem on Fifth Street NW. Penny designed and then opened the gallery in 1979; it became a destination for beautiful jewelry and gifts. Her keen eye and exquisite taste resulted in a collection that included the work of America's foremost artists and designers. Her connections to the artists were broad and personal, often nurturing friendships at national shows as well as remote festivals and studios. For a time, Penny's favorite mode of transportation was a handsome motor home that she decorated and stocked with all the comforts of home. For a month each summer, she and a friend roamed the hills and valleys of the United States, making their way to the annual Indian Market in Santa Fe, New Mexico. There she developed an expertise in American Indian art and culture. Signet Gallery was a place for people to gather for conversation and fun. It provided an opportunity for visitors to see and enjoy extraordinary, mostly handmade, jewelry and crafts. To receive a beautifully wrapped grey gift box from Signet Gallery was a signal that something to be treasured was within. Throughout the years, friends and guests were greeted warmly by Penny's beloved Bassett Hounds, first Dudley, then Jackson and finally Cody, with his companion Shadow, a Shih Tzu. Penny retired and closed the Gallery in 2010 after thirty-one years of service to the community. Over the years, Penny travelled, with family and friends, to study and appreciate other cultures and their contributions to the world. The ancient ruins of Mexico and Egypt were treasures to her. She developed a passion for Africa, especially the Maasai people and the wild animals that inhabit the land. On her last visit there, in Kenya, and in recognition of her support, she was declared an honorary Maasai Warrior, a rare occurrence for an American and for a woman. Penny held Kenya in the highest esteem for it's courage in banning big game hunting. Penny's interest and skill in architecture and construction were put to use in the design and construction of a contemporary home in Earlysville during her early years in Virginia. Later, she enhanced her downtown home, an original Sears Roebuck and Company catalogue house, by designing and helping to construct the addition of a lovely, sunny sitting room. Her recent project was the design and construction of another extraordinary sun filled room that she envisioned as a peaceful respite positioned in the center of her gardens. Retirement changed the focus of Penny's use of time but not the pace. Cody and Bodie (a young shih tzu) loved their mom's attention and basked in the joy of being official greeters at home. Penny was devoted to the downtown area and her delightful home was a social hub for her friends. She tended her beautiful gardens and ponds, always a work in progress. She loved and cared for the critters in her yard - koi fish, birds, frogs, turtles, and butterflies. She enjoyed frequent yoga with a friend, admitting that the socialization was what delighted her most. She joined her mah jongg companions weekly, lamenting her lack of 'jokers' but, nevertheless, winning her share of games. It was the fun, conversation and snacks that drew her. Penny loved introducing her friends to one another and when new bonds formed, she was delighted. Penny's curiosity, extraordinary personality, caring and generous nature, disarming down-to-earth manner, and spontaneous sense of humor made her irresistible and a delight to know. A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again. - Maya Angelou - Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Penny to the historic non-profit Paramount Theater, 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902, or Lion Guardians United States, P.O. Box 9641, Washington DC, 20016, www.lionguardians.org; or a charity of choice. A celebration of Penny's life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, at The Paramount Theater on the downtown mall.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.