March 9, 1944 - Monday, March 23, 2020 David Bowerman passed away, while a patient at the Laurels of Charlottesville, Virginia, on March 23, 2020. He was 76 years old. David is survived by his loving wife Millicent (Mimi) Bowerman, to whom he was married for 48 years; his sister, Sally Hempy and her husband, Harry. Born in Columbus, Ohio on March 9, 1944, David was the third child of Paul and Elsie Bowerman. He was raised in Columbus by his parents, together with his sisters, Nancy (Krafft), who predeceased him, and Sally. A life-long Buckeye football fan, David attended the Ohio State University, graduating in 1967 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business and Managerial Economics. Following his graduation from college, he proudly served in the Ohio Air National Guard from 1967 to 1972, achieving the rank of Sergeant. After living and working in Columbus and New York City, David and Mimi moved to the Charlottesville area in 1977. In addition to owning and operating various local businesses, David became very active in county government, serving 10 years on the Albemarle County Planning Commission and 16 years on the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors representing the Rio District. At the time of his death, he served as a member of the Albemarle County Board of Zoning Appeals. David had many varied interests: most notably gardening, astronomy, archeology, history, physics, and his beloved dogs. Consistent with his Walter Mitty fantasy of setting foot on another planet, he relished his trips with Mimi to faraway places. As he neared the end of his final term on the County Board of Supervisors, David was asked by a local media outlet whom he admired. David responded, "[a]nyone who has the guts to stand up and say what they believe." Those who knew David would be quick to say he was describing a character trait that he had in abundance. No local services will be held. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, Mimi asks that donations be made in David's name to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA at caspca.org/give/donate-now. Friends may share condolences with the family online at www.hillandwood.com.
