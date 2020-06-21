Troy Wayne Bowie, 58, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, son and friend. Troy was born on October 28, 1961 in Fredericksburg, Va. to Winston A. and Norma S. Bowie. Troy worked as a Master Electrician for several years. He soon changed his career to Law Enforcement, working as a Sheriff's Deputy. He changed careers again, working for the Virginia Department of Corrections. He earned the rank of Senior Correctional Officer and Field Training Officer. His heart condition forced him to pursue a different avenue of work, he went back to school and earned his Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from PVCC. Troy began his new career at Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine. He worked as a Security Officer and moved up to be the Principal Industrial Security Analyst. He married the love of his life, Nancy Dee Colvin, on October 20, 2003. Together they had three daughters, Rachel, Rebecca (Becca), and Ruth. He also had a stepson, William (Willie) C. Shifflett. Troy is preceded in death by his two daughters, Rachel Lee and Ruth Ann Bowie; his great-aunt, Hazel; his uncle, Richard (Dick); his paternal grandparents, Garland G. and Edith A. Bowie; his maternal grandparents, Edna and Wilson Sullivan. He is survived by his parents, Winnie and Norma Bowie; his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Rebecca; and stepson, Willie; and other extended family and friends. Troy was an avid gardener, and very proud member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe, out of Stafford, Va. Troy had very strong faith and love in God. He had been a Lay Minister and a Stephen Minister at Main St. UMC in Waynesboro, Va. Troy liked to joke around with the ones he loved the most. Troy was such a family man and was so proud to be a father. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of being called his friend. Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 1003, Waynesboro, VA 22980. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined due to Covid-19.
