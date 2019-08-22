Clara Washington Bowles, 63, of Troy, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her residence. Born on August 13, 1956, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of Mae Belle Washington and the late Carl Linwood Washington. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Hines Lester Washington; two brothers, Carl Edward Washington and Clarence Lester Washington; two sisters, Theresa Lorranie Washington and Karen Elizabeth Fernwick; her significant other, Rufus Russell Gaines, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Springfield Baptist Church in Troy with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

