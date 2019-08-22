Clara Washington Bowles, 63, of Troy, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her residence. Born on August 13, 1956, in Charlottesville, she was the daughter of Mae Belle Washington and the late Carl Linwood Washington. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Hines Lester Washington; two brothers, Carl Edward Washington and Clarence Lester Washington; two sisters, Theresa Lorranie Washington and Karen Elizabeth Fernwick; her significant other, Rufus Russell Gaines, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Springfield Baptist Church in Troy with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.