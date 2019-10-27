Elsbeth 'Elsie' Boyn, 102, was born in 1917, in Dresden, Germany, and died on October 22, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She grew up on Long Island, New York and spent much of her life in New Port Richey, Florida with her husband, Richard Boyn who predeceased her. For the past eight years she received wonderful and loving care at Our Lady of Peace in Charlottesville, Virginia. She is survived by her daughters, Marian Spano (Dr. Donald) of Charlottesville and Linda Settle (John) of Richmond, Virginia. Her grandchildren are Stacy Spano and Dr. Brad Spano (Colleen) of Charlottesville, Jennifer Stainton (Rob) of W. Hartford, Vermont, and Jeffrey Settle (Kristan) of Denver, Colorado. Her great-grandchildren are Mitchell Meria, Tyler Spano, and Connor Spano of Charlottesville, Farren Stainton and Ella Stainton of W. Hartford, Vermont, and Paige Settle of Denver, Colorado. Elsie loved to dance and swim in Florida where she had many friends. She was famous for her cheesecake. She will be interred in Florida.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.