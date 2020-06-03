Betty Lee Bradford, 89, of Elkton, Md., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Berryville, Va., on November 12, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Goldie Huff Roberts. Mrs. Bradford enjoyed crafting, bowling and mostly spending time with her family. She had worked in retail sales at Catos and had been the snack bar attendant at Elk Lanes. Survivors include her children, Carol Ann Muncy (Louis) of Greer, S.C., Sandy Staines of Elkton, Md., and Earl Bradford (Cathy) of Elkton, Md.; sister, Barbara Moore of Rising Sun, Md.; and grandchildren, Michael Staines (Renee), Ronald Staines and friend, Nicole, and Athena O'Dell (Steven) and their children, Jade and Seth O'Dell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bradford was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Morris Warrington Bradford, and her daughter-in-law, Denise Bradford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church, 392 Blake Road, Elkton, MD 21921. Services are private with interment in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery. hickshomeforfunerals.com.
Most Popular
-
Local schools plan for fall classes but await Northam's guidance
-
Tractor-trailer plows into Somerset Center Store
-
Marchers decry brutality, call for equality during Charlottesville protest
-
Fife, Stewart Clark
-
Virginia could peak at more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases a day this summer, UVa model projects
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.