March 13, 1939 - May 27, 2020 Frances Marcia Fortune Bradford, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born to the late George and Josephine Fortune on March 13, 1939, of Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband James A. Bradford Sr. Frances received her education at Burley High School where she was a cheerleader and was on the girls' basketball team. She retired from the University of Virginia Health Systems. She attended Zion Union Baptist Church of Charlottesville and was a member of the Ebony Social Group. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Heloise Smith and Edith Durrette. She leaves to cherish her memory her three sons, James A. Walker Jr., James A. Bradford Jr. (Sherry) and Jerry Bradford (Jessica), all of Charlottesville, Va.; four daughters, Theresa Roberts (Gregory) of Clifton, N.J., Diane Carter of Capital Heights, Md., Dorothy Monroe (Vincent) and Beatrice "Sissy" Bradford all of Charlottesville, Va; 22 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; first husband, James A. Walker Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members from the Walker's, Durrette's, Fortune's, Bradford's and Monroe's families. A graveside family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens. Walk Through Visitation will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservice.com. J F Bell Funeral Home 108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.

