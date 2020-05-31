March 13, 1939 - May 27, 2020 Frances Marcia Fortune Bradford, age 81, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born to the late George and Josephine Fortune on March 13, 1939, of Charlottesville, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband James A. Bradford Sr. Frances received her education at Burley High School where she was a cheerleader and was on the girls' basketball team. She retired from the University of Virginia Health Systems. She attended Zion Union Baptist Church of Charlottesville and was a member of the Ebony Social Group. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Heloise Smith and Edith Durrette. She leaves to cherish her memory her three sons, James A. Walker Jr., James A. Bradford Jr. (Sherry) and Jerry Bradford (Jessica), all of Charlottesville, Va.; four daughters, Theresa Roberts (Gregory) of Clifton, N.J., Diane Carter of Capital Heights, Md., Dorothy Monroe (Vincent) and Beatrice "Sissy" Bradford all of Charlottesville, Va; 22 grandchildren; and 40 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; first husband, James A. Walker Sr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members from the Walker's, Durrette's, Fortune's, Bradford's and Monroe's families. A graveside family service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Holly Memorial Gardens. Walk Through Visitation will be held from 12 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the J.F. Bell Funeral Home Chapel. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservice.com. J F Bell Funeral Home 108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.