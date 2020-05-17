June 3, 1932 - Monday, May 11, 2020 Betty M. Bradshaw, 87, of Charlottesville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, from complications associated with COVID-19. Born on June 3, 1932 in Crozet, Va., Betty was the daughter of the late Oswin Hescotte Jones and Maud Elizabeth Showalter. Also preceding her in death was her husband, William S. "Bill" Bradshaw and her beloved siblings, Clarence Jones, Bernard "Pete" Jones, Maxine Showalter, and Martha "Ann" Shepherd. Betty worked for many years in the central office of the Charlottesville City School District and was an avid member of the Piedmont Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Betty loved antiques, dancing with Bill, and her family. She was an amazing mother and grandmother. Betty is survived by her sons, Steve and Keith Bradshaw; her daughters-in-law, Linda and Dawn Bradshaw; her grandchildren Amelia, Jeremy, and Julia Bradshaw; and many dear nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. A special thank you to Tonya Taylor, Cherie Allen, Vada Holcomb, and the rest of the caring staff at Our Lady of Peace for their help, support, and concern for Betty especially when we could not be with her. A private family graveside service was held at Mount Moriah Methodist Church in White Hall, Virginia. In honor of Betty, while in public please practice social distancing when you can and wear a mask when you cannot. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

