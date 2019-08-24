August 24, 1933 July 7, 2019 Cecil Sterling Bragg, 85, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away suddenly on July 7, 2019, at Rosewood Village, in Charlottesville, Va. He was born on August 24, 1933, in Nelson County, Va., a son of the late James Edward and Rosie Lee (Hall) Bragg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Ragland Bragg (1998). Cecil was a Veteran of the Korean War. He received a purple heart. He was a big fan of Nascar Racing. He and his wife, Nancy used to go to a lot of races. His favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. His favorite place for dining out was Cracker Barrel. In May 1964, Cecil established the Bragg's Body Shop in Charlottesville, Va. Owner and Operator until his retirement. On June 15, 2008, Cecil met Janice Shifflett of Crozet, Va. and they had been living in Janice's home for the past 11 years. They had a wonderful, loving and enjoyable life together. He will be missed so much by her. Thanks to Ashley and Debbie Lacy of Crozet, Va. for their love and caring and jokes Cecil had with Ashley. He will be missed by Janice, Ashley, and Debbie. Cecil was buried at Holly Memorial Gardens, in Charlottesville, VA. on July 11, 2019. "Happy Birthday to you in Heaven, Love you!"
