Ralph Chitwood Bralley, Ed.D., 94, of Charlottesville, passed away on January 25, 2020. Ralph was born on August 22, 1925, in Virginia, to the late Cabble and Iva Bralley. He served in the U.S. Army. Ralph was a professor of speech pathology at the University of Virginia. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 2 p.m., at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Charlottesville. Burial will be private.
Bralley, Ed.D, Ralph Chitwood
