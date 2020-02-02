Earnest Garland Branch Sr., better known as "Big Daddy," 76, of Buckingham, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, January 31, 2020. He was born on February 4, 1943 in Buckingham County, a son of the late Thomas Oakley and Mary Pauline (Taylor) Branch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Frances S. Branch. Earnest retired from Buckingham Slate Corporation after 33 years of service. He was a member of Woodland United Methodist Church in Buckingham. Survivors include four children, Virginia Sanford, Barbara Snoddy (Travis), Earnest "Bo" Branch Jr. (Lisa) and Pauline Blankenship (Bud), all of Buckingham; two brothers, Calvin and Acie Branch; a sister, Temple Taylor; nine grandchildren, Tanya Robinson, Kimberly Eppard, Heather Smith, Garland Branch, Sarah Layton, Kevin Jamerson, Amanda Blankenship, Abigail Snoddy, and Samantha Mertus; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members and friends. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home by Pastors George Schaefer and Donald Collins. Interment will follow at Woodland United Methodist Church Cemetery in Buckingham. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday evening, February 3, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodland United Methodist Church, 274 Riverbend Lane, Buckingham, Virginia 23921. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
Branch Sr., Earnest Garland
