September 15, 1932 - Thursday, April 30, 2020 Robert Franklin "Bobby" Bransford Jr., 87 of Charlottesville, died on Thursday April 30, 2020, at the Hospice House. Born on September 15, 1932, in Arvonia, Virginia, he was the son of the late Robert Franklin Bransford Sr. and Emily Snoddy Bransford. Mr. Bransford served in the United States Navy serving aboard the USS NEW JERSEY BB62 and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of First Assembly of God Church now City Church and was a leader of the Barnabas Program. He was an avid softball player and coach in the church leagues and played many years with Stacy's Music fastpitch softball team. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon Bransford Bingler and an infant son, Steven Franklin Bransford. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Hicks Bransford, his daughter, Debra Bransford Phillips and husband, Mike, son-in-law, Tim Bingler, all of Charlottesville; four grandchildren, Chad Bingler and wife, Amanda, Niki Lilly and husband, Sam, Lauren Kelly and husband, Zach, Andrew Phillips; eight great-grandchildren, Garrett, Hunter, Amelia, Timothy, Greyson, Jack, Finnegan, Zachary; and a host of other relatives and friends. An online memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday May, 6 2020, at citychurchcville.com and a drive by visitation at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at City Church 1010 Rio Rd Charlottesville, VA 22901. We encourage anyone that would like to mention what Bobby has meant to you or how he impacted your life to send your thoughts to the church website so we can have them displayed throughout the broadcast. info@citychurchcville.com The family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont for all of their care and support. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300,Charlottesville, VA 22911.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Bransford, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries