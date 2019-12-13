Margaret Elizabeth Braxton, 97, of Orange, Va., departed this life on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was born July 10, 1922, in Broad Run, Va., to the late William Clinton Brown and Elsie Long. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, William Brown and Mary Brown and her great-grandchild, Jesse Nickens. She is survived by her siblings, Agnes Brown of Warrenton, and Catherine "Kitty" Doores of The Plains; her children, Catherine Elizabeth Nickens and Earl Gregory Brown; grandchildren, The Rev. Michelle Nickens and Willis Thurston Nickens; and great-grandchildren, Drew Nickens and Donald Taylor Nickens. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Orange, Va., with Pastor Saunders officiating. Satchell Funeral Services of Orange is in charge of arrangements.

