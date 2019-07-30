Ora Virginia Carr Bray, 98, of Gordonsville, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Dogwood Village in Orange. Born on November 28, 1920, in Fredericksburg, she was a daughter of the late Hiter Daniel Carr and Martha Lee Snellings Carr. She was the wife of the late Leon Willoughby Bray and she was also preceded in death by a son, Gary Bray; a grandson, Don Cash Jr., one sister and five brothers. Mrs. Bray is survived by two daughters, Martha Lee Cash and husband, Don, of Virginia Beach, and Sandra Elliott and husband, Lynn, of Suffolk, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was a longtime member of Gordonsville Baptist church and she was very active in her community. She served as a Breakfast Buddy at Gordon Barbour Elementary School, was a member of the Gordonsville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, The Gordonsville VFW and the Eastern Star. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 1, 2019, at the Gordonsville Baptist Church with interment to follow in Maplewood Cemetery. Pastor Wayne Collis and the Rev. Bob Lewis will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Preddy Funeral Home of Gordonsville is handling arrangements.
