Barbara Jean Rose Breeden, "Mom", "Grandma Barbara", age 79, of Charlottesville, passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Persinger Memorial Cemetery on Llama Road in Covington, Va. On Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 1 until 5 p.m. the family welcomes you to attend a celebration of Barbara's life in the community room at Park View, 210 S. Pantops Drive, Charlottesville, Va., Lovingfuneralhome1913.com.

