Claudia "Lynn" Breeden passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1960, to the late Basil Churchill Haney and Nancy Scruggs Haney. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Tony Haney and her sister, Amy Patterson. Survivors include a brother, Jeffrey Haney; her husband of 43 years, Tommy Breeden and their daughters, Kimberly and April Breeden; one granddaughter, McKenzie Breeden; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lynn was a generous, loving wife and Mother. She loved spending time with her family. A celebration of life will be held at April Breeden's home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 7100 Blenheim Road, Scottsville VA 24590.

To plant a tree in memory of Claudia Breeden as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries