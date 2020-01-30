Eleanor M. Breeden, 94, of Earlysville, Va, passed on to her Heavenly home on January 29, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1925, in Greene County, daughter of the late Jerry Morris and Fannie Frankie Morris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Loving Breeden; two brothers, Wilbert Morris and Charles Morris; two sisters, Lettie Knight and Irene Shifflett; son-in-law, Rueben Morris; and granddaughter-in-law, Sheri Shifflett. Eleanor retired from Sperry Marine Systems in Charlottesville. She enjoyed working in her yard when she was able and enjoyed family visits. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Survivors include her son, Roger Shifflett (Carolyn) of Charlottesville; daughter, Dianne (Brenda) Morris of Dyke; three grandsons, Rueben Morris Jr. (Lynn) of Ruckersville, David Morris (Melanie) of Ruckersville, and Jeffrey Shifflett (Iva) of Dyke; four great-grandchildren, Logan Shifflett (Naomi) of Grottoes, Shane Shifflett (Emma Pizcak) of Ruckersville, Cheyenne Morris (Nick) of Ruckersville, and Kasey Ham; great-great grandson Triston Ham; special niece, Joyce Knight; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Nortonsville Church of God, with Pastor Greg Payne officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Holly Memorial Gardens.
Breeden, Eleanor M.
Service information
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Nortonsville Church of God
1505 Simmons Gap Road
Dyke, VA 22935
1505 Simmons Gap Road
Dyke, VA 22935
Guaranteed delivery before Eleanor's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 31
Graveside Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Holly Memorial Gardens
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
3251 Seminole Trail
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Guaranteed delivery before Eleanor's Graveside Service begins.
