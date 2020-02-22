Myron Arthur Breeden, 82, of Madison, Va., went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the home of family. He was born on May 12, 1937, in Kinderhook, Madison County, the son of the late Sherman Cover and Carrie Lillian Breeden. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin Breeden and Melvin Breeden, and a sister, Arlene Samuels. He was a life- long member of Liberty Baptist Church, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher, and Deacon. He is survived by a brother, Milton Breeden of Advance Mills. He is also survived by four nieces, two nephews, three great-nieces, six great-nephews, and three great great-nephews. Special thanks to Gene and Elizabeth Breeden and family for opening up their hearts and home for the last days of his life. Thanks also goes to Hospice of the Piedmont for their care and support. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, c/o Elizabeth Breeden, 573 Kinderhook Road, Madison, VA 22727, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Perry Clore officiating.
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.