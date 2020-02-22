Myron Arthur Breeden, 82, of Madison, Va., went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the home of family. He was born on May 12, 1937, in Kinderhook, Madison County, the son of the late Sherman Cover and Carrie Lillian Breeden. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin Breeden and Melvin Breeden, and a sister, Arlene Samuels. He was a life- long member of Liberty Baptist Church, serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School teacher, and Deacon. He is survived by a brother, Milton Breeden of Advance Mills. He is also survived by four nieces, two nephews, three great-nieces, six great-nephews, and three great great-nephews. Special thanks to Gene and Elizabeth Breeden and family for opening up their hearts and home for the last days of his life. Thanks also goes to Hospice of the Piedmont for their care and support. Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, c/o Elizabeth Breeden, 573 Kinderhook Road, Madison, VA 22727, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Perry Clore officiating.

