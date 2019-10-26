Willie Gordon "Bill" Breeden Willie Gordon "Bill" Breeden 93, of Orange, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in Gordonsville. He was born on June 29, 1926, in Greene County, a son of the late Flowery L. and Elizabeth Knight Breeden. He was also preceded in death by three sisters and five brothers. Mr. Breeden was a retired brick mason, carpenter, and farmer, and was a former member of the Orange Moose Lodge #1272 and a member of the Orange County Boosters Club. He is survived by his wife, Nellie Elizabeth Breeden of Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, from the Preddy Funeral Home Chapel in Orange with the Rev. Josh Munnikhuysen officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October, 27, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 West Main Street, Orange, Va. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 367, Orange, VA 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family with arrangements.
