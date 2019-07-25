Janet Ruth Eubank Brehmer, 51, of Holly Grove, Va., peacefully received her calling home on Saturday, July 20, 2019, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Janet was born in Charlottesville, Va., on May 18, 1968, as the third child to the late Ellen Watson Eubank and Mark Seaworth Eubank Jr. of Gordonsville, Va. Janet is survived by her husband of 23 years, Chuck Brehmer; her beloved daughters, Charlotte and Rebecca Brehmer; her sister, Kathryn Gordon (Barry) of Boswells Tavern, Va.; her brother, Jeff Eubank (Karen) of Virginia Beach, Va.; niece, Grace Gordon Dailey (Matthias) of Keswick, Va., nephews, Graham Gordon of Boswells Tavern, Va., Colson and Palmer Eubank of Virginia Beach, Va.; and great-niece Emily Dailey. Janet was a long-term proud resident of Louisa County, graduating from LCHS in 1986 and Mary Baldwin University in 1992. She was also a lifelong devoted disciple of Christ and a member of both Gordonsville United Methodist Church and Louisa United Methodist Church. Janet had a multitude of passions, most importantly her family, faith, and cats. She loved to travel, especially to her favorite beach of Emerald Isle, N.C., but also on innumerable family day trips to the mountains, historic sites, or craft festivals. She was a role model and second mother to many and was the glue that held together whatever group she was involved with. She was a twenty-year employee of The Luck Companies Finance department and loved her time there as well as the many lifelong friendships with her coworkers. She always gave her best at what she was working on without sacrificing her focus on integrity and values. The family will receive visitors at a family night gathering at 7 p.m. the evening of Friday, July 26, 2019, at Louisa United Methodist Church. A memorial service, followed by a gathering of family and friends, will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m., also at Louisa United Methodist Church.
