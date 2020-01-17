Ellen Allison Brewster, 86, of White Hall, Virginia, died peacefully at home on January 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband of twenty-five years, William Florence. She is also survived by her three children from her previous marriage, Tracy Browne of Afton, Virginia, Leslie Browne of Batesville, Virginia, and Kari Browne of New York City, and her two granddaughters, Carson Stone and Adelaide Stone. She also leaves behind three nieces and two nephews, Kimberly Kelly, Karen and John Allison, Katherine (Cricket) Collins and Andrews Browne. Born in Syracuse, New York, Ellen grew up in up-state New York. She graduated from Kent's Hill high school and then attended Syracuse University. In 1957 Ellen moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, with her then husband, Henry J. Browne. She often remarked on the difference between Charlottesville in the late 50's and the town it has become. While the predominate focus was on her children and her family, Ellen had several careers throughout her life. Starting in the late 1950's, she worked as a ticket agent for Eastern Airlines in New York City. After her move to Virginia and during her time raising her family, she had success as a real estate agent with several local firms. Her most rewarding work evolved from her first love horses. For several years Ellen taught equitation at a local stable, while pursuing success on the dressage circuit and participating in competitive trail riding. In her 40's, she took up polo and enlisted her sister-in-law, a close friend and her eldest daughter to form an informal all woman's polo team. While never making it past the practice field, her love of the game and the camaraderie of team made for wonderful hours as a foursome. It was this love of horses that prompted her to embark on a coast to coast horseback trek with two local adventurers. They started the trek from Yorktown, Virginia in May of 1981. They made it all the way to Columbus, Ohio before they had to end their trek due to soundness of one of the horses. Although the dream wasn't fully realized, the adventure played a significant part in Ellen's legacy. Ellen as wife, mother and friend will be greatly missed. Her kindness, gentleness and strength were extended to everyone she met and touched. She passed these attributes on to succeeding generations; never was there a better wife, mother or role model. Ellen requested an intimate family memorial service, but if you would like to honor her life, she asked that donations be made to Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah or the Nelson County SPCA in Lovingston, Virginia. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her during her last days. You made that time better for all involved.
