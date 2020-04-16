April 24, 1963 - Monday, April 6, 2020 Our beloved John Jackson Breznick, 56, passed away on April 6, 2020, at his home in Covesville, Virginia. He was born on April 24, 1963, in Price Utah, to Albert and Patsy Breznick. John was raised in Helper, Utah where he attended local schools. He was a graduate of Carbon High School class of 1981 where he was very active in sports and played on the high school tennis team and was captain of the basketball team. John graduated from Utah State University with a bachelors degree in Geology. Upon graduation John secured a position with North American Exploration. He later became General Manager of NAEVA Geophysics in the Charlottesville, Virginia area where he resided for the past twenty five years. John was compassionate and empathetic, always willing to help and root for the underdog. He had a passion for nature and was a consummate advocate spokesperson for the environment and its protection. John was an avid hunter, fisherman and a great cook. He loved his home in Virginia located on thirty six beautiful acres of open and wooded land near the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where he could engage in many of the activities he loved without leaving his property and share his enthusiasm for nature with family and friends. He is survived by his brother, David of San Marcos, California; cousins, Carol Breznick and Terry Rampton of Salt Lake City, Connie Campbell of Washington and Debby Burchard of North Carolina, as well as a community of wonderful friends. John was preceded in death by his father, Albert and his mother, Patsy. The family would like to especially thank his close friends in Virginia, who have provided a great deal of support after his sudden loss. John will be buried beside his mother and father in the Breznick family plot in Helper, Utah, as he requested. Arrangements and services will be made in the near future, subsequent to mandates related to COVID-19. Mitchell Funeral Home 233 E Main St, Price, UT 84501
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.