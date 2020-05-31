April 6, 1930 - May 29, 2020 Ezra "Jess" Bridges, 90, of Charlottesville, Va. passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Cedars Nursing Home in Charlottesville. Born on April 6, 1930 in Colquitt County, Ga., he was the son of the late Noah Williamson Bridges and Ella Estelle Sasser. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 66 years, Rosa McCann Bridges; a daughter, Susan Bridges Staton; four brothers, Willie D. Bridges, Douglas Bridges, Olin Bridges and Royce Bridges; as well as two sisters, Annie Lee Goldsmith and Pauline Bridges. Ezra proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1948-1957 in the Korean Conflict on the USS Vermilion AKA-107 and was later employed by Sperry where he retired with 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with family and travelling with his wife. One of his favorite past time activities included a yearly trip with all of his family to the Outer Banks. Ezra is survived by a son, Larry Bridges; daughter, Diane Hunt (Les) both of Charlottesville; daughter, Donna Proffitt (Scott) of Earlysville; nine grandchildren, Brian Pleasants (Brandy) of Buckingham, Keith Bridges of Buckingham, Melissa Martin (Jenn), Kevin Bridges (Allie), Paul Martin all of Palmyra, Rachel Hunt, Matthew Hunt, Hannah Hunt all of Charlottesville, Lance Proffitt of Earlysville; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee Martin, Kaleb Bridges, Damian Martin, Leigha Pleasants, Aniyah Graham, Myles Hunt, Karmen Bridges; "the fourth daughter", Mary Ryder (Robert) of Ocala, Fla.; and one sister-in-law, Jackie Russell of Charlottesville and one sister-in-law, Avis Bridges of Moultrie, Ga.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Aseracare Nurse Teresa and CNA Sandra. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank P.O Box 937 Verona, Va 24482. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
Breaking
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.