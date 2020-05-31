April 6, 1930 - May 29, 2020 Ezra "Jess" Bridges, 90, of Charlottesville, Va. passed away peacefully on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Cedars Nursing Home in Charlottesville. Born on April 6, 1930 in Colquitt County, Ga., he was the son of the late Noah Williamson Bridges and Ella Estelle Sasser. He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 66 years, Rosa McCann Bridges; a daughter, Susan Bridges Staton; four brothers, Willie D. Bridges, Douglas Bridges, Olin Bridges and Royce Bridges; as well as two sisters, Annie Lee Goldsmith and Pauline Bridges. Ezra proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1948-1957 in the Korean Conflict on the USS Vermilion AKA-107 and was later employed by Sperry where he retired with 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with family and travelling with his wife. One of his favorite past time activities included a yearly trip with all of his family to the Outer Banks. Ezra is survived by a son, Larry Bridges; daughter, Diane Hunt (Les) both of Charlottesville; daughter, Donna Proffitt (Scott) of Earlysville; nine grandchildren, Brian Pleasants (Brandy) of Buckingham, Keith Bridges of Buckingham, Melissa Martin (Jenn), Kevin Bridges (Allie), Paul Martin all of Palmyra, Rachel Hunt, Matthew Hunt, Hannah Hunt all of Charlottesville, Lance Proffitt of Earlysville; seven great-grandchildren, Kaylee Martin, Kaleb Bridges, Damian Martin, Leigha Pleasants, Aniyah Graham, Myles Hunt, Karmen Bridges; "the fourth daughter", Mary Ryder (Robert) of Ocala, Fla.; and one sister-in-law, Jackie Russell of Charlottesville and one sister-in-law, Avis Bridges of Moultrie, Ga.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Aseracare Nurse Teresa and CNA Sandra. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank P.O Box 937 Verona, Va 24482. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.

