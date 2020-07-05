Robert O. Bridges, age 93, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Richmond Virginia. In his lifetime, Mr. Bridges resided in Chantilly, Manassas, Washington, Va., later Charlottesville and Richmond. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Helen Bridges; his parents, Oscar and Gertrude Bridges; his five siblings, Thomas Bridges, who died as a marine on Iwo Jima, William Bridges, Charles Bridges, John "Jack" Bridges, Jane Jackson; and his grandson, William Erin Wood of Richmond. Survived by his four daughters, Sharon B. Wood of Richmond, Donna B. Harris (Bob) of Charlottesville and now Richmond, Brenda B. Cox (Frank) of Charlottesville, and Pam B. Roberts (Mitch) of Darien, Conn.; ten grandchildren, Justin Harris, Byron Harris (Tyler) of Richmond, Taylor Wood (Kristen) of Wantagh, N.Y., Vaden Cox (Nichole) of Huntersville, N.C., Austin Cox (Caroline) of Nashville, Tenn., Kendall Cox of Bryn Mawr, Pa., Cabell Cox (Chelsea) of Charlottesville, Cara Cox (Andrew) of Charlotte, N.C., Weston Roberts (Brianna) of Charleston, S.C., and Bren Carson (Daniel) of Franklin, Tenn.; and 17 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and their families. Born 1926 in Clarendon, Virginia, Bob grew up in Chantilly, graduated from Herndon High School, and enlisted at age 16 in the Army Air Corp. With two older brothers in active military in World War II, Bob was eager to serve, as well. He graduated from Duquesne University as a cadet corporal. In 1948, he married Helen Styer of Sterling, Va. and founded two businesses, running them simultaneously for more than five decades, R.O. Bridges Insurance and R. O. Bridges Commercial Real Estate. From the 1950s into 1970's, he was a lay speaker and board member of the Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and youth groups. Civic service included: Dulles Airport formation committee, Manassas Chamber of Commerce, Rotary, Lions Club, founder of the Olde Towne Inn in Historic Manassas and sponsor of Little League teams. When Mr. and Mrs. Bridges moved to Rappahannock County in 1976, they ran Eagle's Nest Lodge B & B while raising Polled Hereford cattle on Reality Farm. The farm and his own veterinary care of his herd was a passion. Grandad, as he was known to his family, was a humble, hardworking, generous, devoted husband, father, and grandfather, a man of faith and patriotism, a member of the "greatest generation" who loved life and loved to laugh. "A generous soul will prosper; he who refreshes others will himself be refreshed" (Proverbs 11:25) and "He who walks righteously in his integrity; how happy are his children after him" (Proverbs 20:7). His children and grandchildren are grateful for his example and legacy. The family would like to thank Grandad's devoted caregivers, Ashley Grooms and LaKeisha Grooms as well as Elmcroft Assisted Living for their loving care and attention. A private burial will be held by immediate family with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to: The Covenant School Scholarship Fund, 175 Hickory St., Charlottesville, VA 22902, Eternity Church, 1200 Wilmington Ave., Richmond, VA 23227, or The Salvation Army, 207 Ridge St. Charlottesville, VA 22902. Guestbook: www.virginiacremate.com.
Most Popular
-
Scottsville woman charged with murdering daughter pleads guilty to lesser charge
-
Northam declares state of emergency in Richmond, citing 'civil unrest' amid protests
-
Firefighter apologizes to Richardson; promotion approved
-
Panel's recommended name for combined charter school draws quick opposition
-
Local organizers say fireworks will still fly
In memory
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Buy Local is a directory of businesses in our area who are offering gift cards for sale. If you do not currently have a gift card program, but would like to offer one right now or on an on-goi…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.