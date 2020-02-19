June 18, 1940 - Tuesday, February 18, 2020 Kenneth Lee Briggs, 79, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on June 18, 1940, in Neptune, N.J. to the late Harold and Ruth Briggs. He is survived by his loving wife, Elsie May Briggs; daughters, Sharon Ann Bork (Joseph) and Sandra Lee Briggs (Chris Davis); siblings, Richard Eugene Briggs (Hannah) and Linda Oriani; four grandchildren, Christopher Bork (Melissa), Michael Bork, Kyle Briggs and Kody Briggs; two great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Braden Bork; and special family members, Anthony and Joyce Davis and Aunt Margaret. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 12819 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. An online guestbook is available at www.ryanfuneral.com. Ryan Funeral Home of Ruckersville, Va. is handling the arrangements. Ryan Funeral Home Ruckersville, Virginia

