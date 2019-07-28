Brock, Charlotte Powell

Charlotte Powell Brock, died on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Willie Andrew Powell and Florence Ramsey Powell. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Emily Josephine Brock; her former husband, Joseph Baldwin Brock III; her companion and best friend, James Arthur Fiocchi; two sisters, Florence Craig and Carrie Sjostrom; three brothers, Clarence, William, and Herbert Powell and his wife, Barbara; and her devoted cat, Ramsey. She is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Beddow and her husband, Wayne and Mildred Marshall and her husband, Tom; her brother, David Powell and his wife, Genevieve; a host of nieces and nephews; her friend and caregiver, Jennifer Ward; her church family and friends; and her devoted cat, Phoebe. Charlotte had been a member of Church of Our Saviour since 1965. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Riverview Cemetery with The Rev. Kathleen Sturges officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Church of Our Saviour “Grab a Bag” campaign, 1165 Rio Rd E., Charlottesville, VA 22901. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.hillandwood.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.