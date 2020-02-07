Melvin Brockman Amos died peacefully at his home in Madison, Virginia, on February 6, 2020, at the age of 91. Melvin is survived by his wife, Emily Utz Amos; his brother, William E. Amos Jr. of Orange; his sister, Hollie Williams of Stuarts Draft; his four children and their spouses, Juanita Estes of Charlottesville, Cindy and Danny Deavers, John and Betsy Amos, Mark and Dana Amos, all of Orange; two stepchildren and their spouses, Daniel Clore and Michael Kenney of Staunton, and Sara and Tommy Utz of Madison; as well as 11 grandchildren, Daniel Hager, Philip Hager Jonathan Deavers, Meredith Ayers, Katherine Amos, Rebecca Amos, Peter Amos, Sydney Amos, Christian Amos, Sam Utz and Elizabeth Howey; and five great-grandchildren, Lilly and Thomas Hager, Luke and Paxton Howey, and Benjamin Amos. Melvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Colvin Amos, and sister, Joyce Kilcoyne of New Bern, N.C. Melvin was born on September 14, 1928, in Rapidan, Virginia, to William Ellis Amos and Lorene Faulconer Amos. He was part of the last class of students to attend Mitchells School in Mitchells, Virginia and graduated from Culpeper High School in 1945. He married Jean Colvin in 1948. Together they had four children: Juanita, Cynthia, John and Mark. Melvin and Jean were married for 41 years until Jean's death in 1989 of cancer. Melvin worked for the Town of Orange Police Force from 1958 until his retirement in 1991. During his last 19 years on the force he served as Chief of Police. He married Emily Utz in 1990. During their 30 years of marriage they hosted countless family gatherings that brought the Amos and Utz families together. Melvin loved to fish. Many of his contemporaries knew him simply as "Fish" Amos. He loved baseball and in his playing days was an accomplished first-baseman. He followed the Baltimore Orioles avidly. Melvin was also a voracious reader. He loved everything from mysteries, Westerns, and fantasy to hard-core history and politics. He was open to anything that made him think. He was never happier than when he had a book to read, a pipe to smoke, and a grandchild to clown around with. Melvin was also an extraordinary storyteller, who loved to spin yarns about his days growing up in Rapidan and about his work as a policeman. His stories usually contained just enough truth to make you believe them. Melvin was for many years an active member of the Lower Rapidan Baptist Church, where he regularly taught an adult Sunday School Class; after his marriage to Emily, he joined Beth Car Baptist Church, where he also taught Sunday School and made many lasting friends. For more than two decades he was deeply involved in Freemasory, serving at one point as District Deputy High Priest of the 18th Capitular District. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Walker's Methodist Church cemetery in Madison. The Rev. John Huelskoetter will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesvillle, VA 22911, www.hopva.org.
