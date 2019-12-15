Alice Robinson Brown, 88, wife of the late Reginald O. Brown, and daughter of the late John and Cora Robinson Sr departed this life on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1:45p.m. She leaves to mourn her loss, five daughters and two sons. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 10 a.m. at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville, Va. The family will receive friends and visitors at Preddy Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 6 until 7 p.m.
