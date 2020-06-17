Frances Adelaide Brown, 78, of Stanardsville, Va., passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at her daughter's home. She was born on June 25, 1941, to the late Lee Roy Tibbs and Gussie Inez Bryant Tibbs. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Bryant and William S. Tibbs; and a grandson, Deshawn Brown. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra E. Brock of Stanardsville, Jenique M. Jones of Louisa, and Latoyia R. Brown of Ruckersville; sisters, Gloria Early, Lisa Bryant, and LaVerne Strother and husband, Maxwell, all of Ruckersville; grandchildren, Tony Brown, Lawrence Brock, Roy Brock, Mequil Brock, Sauntedna Lane, Devonta Brown, and Shakita Brown; and 19 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Rock Hall Baptist Church. Interment will be held in Tibbs Family Cemetery in Ruckersville, Va. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at the church.

