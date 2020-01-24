Ilene Patricia Young Brown, 85, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Autumn Care of Madison. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa I. Brown of Rochelle; son, James Brown and wife, Anne, of Madison; grandchildren, Justin Oliver Brown and Brandy Rene Brown; and one great-grandson, Scott Lee Goode Jr. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper, Va. conducted by Pastor Andy Wynham.

To plant a tree in memory of Ilene Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries