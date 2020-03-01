October 18, 1939 - Thursday, February 27, 2020 Jean McDaniel Brown, 80, of Spicers Mill Road, Orange, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her residence. Born on October 18, 1939, in Orange County, she was the daughter of the late Haywood E. McDaniel and Maxine Branham McDaniel. She was also predeceased by a son, Brent Wayne Brown. She owned and operated Jean's Café, and then Jean's Place both popular eating establishments in Orange; was a member of the Women of the Moose; and was a avid bingo and card player. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah B. Taylor and husband, Curtis, of Gordonsville, and Sharon B. Swan and fiance, William Smith, of Gordonsville; two sons, Dwayne Willis "The Golden Child" Brown and special friend, Tracy Brown of Orange, and Oliver Neil Brown and wife, Cindy, of Orange; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Earl McDaniel and wife, Sue, Grant McDaniel and wife, Brenda, and Anthony "Tony" McDaniel and wife, Bev, all of Orange; and three sisters, Barbara M. Cook and husband, Mick, Margaret M. Lamb, and Betty M. McGhee, all of Gordonsville. A memorial funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Preddy Funeral Chapel, Orange. Interment will be private. Donna Crider will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Preddy Funeral Home, 250 W. Main Street, Orange, VA 22960. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Legacy Hospice of Charlottesville, 500 Faulconer Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22903.

