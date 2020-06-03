Jessie Robert Brown, passed away on April 29, 2020. Jessie was born on February 5, 1967, to Fred D. Kennedy and Mary F. Brown Kennedy. He was preceded in death with his lovely parents and three sisters, Rosa, Jackie and Sylvia. Jessie is survived by his siblings, two brothers, Dominique and Frankie of Charlottsville, six sisters, Joanne, Rita, Mary Frances, Edna, Maude, Janie, of Charlottsville; one great aunt, Mary Elizabeth Anderson of Charlottsville; one sister-in-law, Mary F. Kennedy of Charlottsville, a host of nieces and nephews; and a long time friend, Ernest. With the honor of the COVID -19 graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. to the immediate family. McClenny Funeral Service

