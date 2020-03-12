Kimberly Kaye Brown, beloved wife of Steve Brown, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 24, 2020. Born on February 3, 1965, Kim grew up and spent most of her life in North Garden, Va. In 2014, she and her husband moved to Jacksonville, Fla. and resided there until her passing. Preceding her in death were her father and mother, Richard and Jean Pleasants. She is survived by two daughters, Ashely and Heather Pugh; one brother, Kevin Pleasants; a special niece, Kamden Pleasants; four grandchildren, three stepchildren, and six step-grandchildren. Her service was, and will forever be held in the hearts and minds of those who truly loved her.

