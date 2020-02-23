Lois Brown passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. A resident of Charlottesville/Albemarle since 1970, she was born in Waukegan, Illinois on October 28, 1938. She was the daughter of the late William H. Brown and Alma B. Brown and beloved younger sister of the late Robert Brown. She is survived by her children, Mara Schoeny, Deya Schoeny Hart and her husband Greg Hart, Darin Schoeny, and Alissa Schoeny. She is also survived by an extended family of grandchildren, Raleigh and Greer; nieces and nephews, Peggy Overbeck, Gail Brown, Bill Brown; sister-in-law, Betty Brown; and special family members, Autumn and Bailey. She'll be greatly missed by her family, her much loved animal companions Shep and Misty, as well as a host of long time friends. Lois had a long career in education with Albemarle County schools. She earned her BS in Speech Pathology and Education from Northern Illinois University and her MS in Deaf Education from the University of Kansas. She was an active member of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian Universalist community, a community services volunteer, and a Delta Zeta alumni. A life-long learner and teacher, she kept busy with travel adventures, social groups, bridge, OLLI, swimming, and reading. She lived her life with passion for the people in her life and the communities and issues that were important to her. A celebration of her life will be held at Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian Universalist on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., with reception to follow in the social hall, 717 Rugby Rd., Charlottesville, Va. 22903. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Society of Virginia, Charlottesville office. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, 3355 Berkmar Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901 (caspca.org) or the Jefferson Madison Regional Library (jmrl.org).

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries