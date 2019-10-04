Patricia McDaniel Brown of Charlottesville, Va., went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1939, in Charlottesville, Va., to Russell and Iona Crickenberger. She is survived by her children, Sherry McDaniel Rhodes and husband, L.E., of Scottsville, Russell McDaniel and wife, Donna, of Stony Point, and Jon McDaniel and wife, Katie, of Charlottesville; seven grandchildren, Lee Rhodes and wife, Kayla, Danielle Rhodes Deane and husband, William, Jarred Rhodes and wife, Leah, Grace McDaniel Steljes and husband, Geran, Jesse McDaniel and girlfriend, Ash Smith, Drew McDaniel, and Claire McDaniel; eight great-grandchildren, Owen Rhodes, Chelsea, Savannah and Will Deane, Paisley and Bailey Rhodes, Sawyer Steljes, and Zoe McDaniel. She is also survived by her sister, Nellie Baber of Durham, N.C.; niece, Sharon Wagner and husband, Jim, of Durham, N.C.; nephew, Doug Baber and wife, Ann, of Bahama, N.C.; and a special cousin, Maureen Quimby of Kennett Square, Pa. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Joseph Mayeur; brother-in-law, Jake Baber; and nephew, Rae Baber. The family would like to extend a heartfelt Thank You to the staff at Albemarle Health and Rehab for the love and care given to Mom during her stay there. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, 3285 Keswick Road, Keswick, VA 22947, with Elder David Tyree officiating. A meal and fellowship will follow immediately after the service. Patricia had a special spot in her heart for all children and sharing Jesus' love with them. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Christian Church for the Children and Youth Ministries. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.hillandwood.com.
