Trevyn Cole Brown, infant son of Jessica Melton and Tre Brown, little brother to Traeden Chase Brown, was born sleeping on September 23, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Va. He is survived by his maternal grandparents, Ron and Nicole Kober of Scottsville; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Charlotte Brown of Palmyra; his aunt, Felicia "Peaches" Jones (James); his uncle, Anthony Kober, and many other family members who all loved him dearly. A graveside service will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at New Fork Baptist Church Cemetery, 16 New Fork Baptist Church Lane, Palmyra, Va. Ministry Of Bereavement Entrusted to Colbert - Wiley Funeral & Cremation Services, Bremo Bluff, VA 23022.
