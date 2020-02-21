Opal Marie (Goodman) Browning, 85, of Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1934, a daughter of the late Willie Parker and Glennie (Haney) Goodman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Lindsay Browning; and a son-in-law, Wayne Butler. Opal was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was a member of Effort Baptist Church in Palmyra. She worked for over 15 years with the Lake Monticello Development Co. during the creation of Lake Monticello. For the next 30 years, she worked as a successful Real Estate Agent with Monticello Country Realtors. Survivors include four children, Rob Browning and wife, Brenda, Tim Browning and wife, Colleen, Terry Butler, and Todd Browning; a sister, Joan White; an aunt, Myrtle Snead; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a number of other extended family members and friends. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Rosewood Village Greenbrier for their exceptional and loving care of Opal during the last few months of her life. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home in Palmyra. A private family graveside service will be held at the Effort Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Opal Browning as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries