Carrie Patricia "Pat" Gregory Brummett Carrie Patricia "Pat" Gregory Brummett, 84, died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the Dogwood Village Senior Living. Born on October 22, 1934, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Fred Gregory and Mary Gertrude Fisher Gregory. She was also predeceased by her husband, Frank Wheeler Brummett. She was a reading specialist for the Madison County Literacy Council and a member of the Madison Presbyterian Church. She is survived by a daughter, Mary B. Lueker and husband, Tom, of Williamsburg; two sons, Greg Brummett and wife, Kim, of Oak Hill, and Phill Brummett and wife, Beth, of Chantilly; six grandchildren, Sarah Brummett, Rachel Frank and husband, Alex, Becca Brummett, Anamda Brummett, Dana Lueker, and Deke Lueker; one great-grandchild, Phoebe Kay Frank; and two sisters, Johanna "Jo" Lambert of Salem, Indiana, and Jean Frederick "Freddie" Knehans and husband, Bill, of San Antonio, Texas. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MESA, 927 Orange Road, Pratts, VA 22731, or Literacy Council of Madison County, P.O. Box 575, Madison, VA 22727. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
