May 29, 1952 - June 12, 2020 The Rev. Johnny Ray Bucchi stepped ahead of us to his Eternal Reward on June 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. John, a man that wore many hats. He was a man that LOVED his family unconditionally, wife, children, grandchildren, parents, sisters, and friends. After graduating college with a degree in Engineering, he had many roles in his career. Coal miner, Pastor, Evangelist, and Missionary. He traveled the globe as a missionary spreading the word of God to many, his impact will be felt for generations to come. He loved to use his hands and built every home the family lived in. He was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fish with his friends and family and continued this passion as a double amputee. He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on May 29, 1952, to the late John and Linda Veneri Bucchi. Left to cherish and continue his legacy, his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Anita Forbes Bucchi; his children, John Steven Bucchi and wife, Tonya, Amy Lynne Bucchi, CDR-S Michael Paul Bucchi and wife, Anna, Jena Marie Bucchi, and Lindsey Shae Bucchi; his grandchildren, Nicholas, Kaytlin, Gia, Sarah, Kristen, Noah, Sophia, and Jonathan; his sisters, Deborah Bucchi, Patsy Gilpin and husband, Richard, and Tamie Gunnoe and husband, Jim; and lifelong best friend and godfather to his children, Sherry L Marrs A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 12 p.m., at Covenant Church of God, 1025 Rio Road E. Charlottesville, Va. The family will receive friends the morning of from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the same location. J.F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.jfbellfuneralservices.com. J. F. Bell Funeral Home Inc. 108 6th St. N.W. Charlottesville, Va.
