July 20,1968 - Sunday, February 16, 2020 Our "Man on the Moon" was born July 20, 1968 to Ron and Deborah Buchanan in Charlottesville, Va. He passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 16, 2020. An avid athlete with Area 3 Special Olympics, Brian competed in swimming, track and field, basketball and power lifting. He loved camping, collecting shells on the beaches of Cape Hatteras, and fireworks. He was genuinely a sweet, loving soul. He had a sense of humor, enjoyed a good meal and loved to dance. He leaves a legacy of lessons in compassion, living in the moment and acceptance. What an incredible gift and teacher he was to his family. We are comforted that his spirit is now free and flies with his Pawpaw, Maclyn Emerson, Grampy, Thomas Buchanan and Dearest Nana, Carliene Buchanan. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved Mawmaw, Dorothy Emerson of Luray, Virginia; his dutiful sisters and their husbands, Megan and Rock Watson, Aly B. and Zach Snider, and Robyn and Eddie Noack; his nieces and nephews including Kitty Buchanan, Darius and Troy Watson, Morgan and Archer Snider, Ashtin, Jaxon and Jorja Staffan; great nephew, Bryce Buchanan; and his special uncle, Thomas Emerson. Other survivors include many loving aunts, uncles and cousins of Clans Buchanan, Cejka, Emerson and Chu. The family extends its immense gratitude for the local services that benefitted Brian throughout his life, including the ARC of the Piedmont, Area 3 Special Olympics, Workforce Enterprises, Virginia Institute of Autism, and REACH (Easter Seals). We also thank the staff and teams at UVA Health System North 3 MICU for their incredible and compassionate care. All of you are special people committed to this community and we are deeply grateful for your service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any of the above organizations. They are a vital part of our Special Needs Community and their Families. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date. May everyone who knew him come together to share in his memory and his messages to all of us.
