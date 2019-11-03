Jean Ware Buckley, 74, currently of Damascus, Va., and previously of Powhatan, Va., passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Mrs. Buckley and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: 276-475-3631.

