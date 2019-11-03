Jean Ware Buckley, 74, currently of Damascus, Va., and previously of Powhatan, Va., passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Mrs. Buckley and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: 276-475-3631.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.