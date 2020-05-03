January 10, 1955 - Tuesday, April 28, 2020 David Alan Bull born on January 10, 1955, in Front Royal, Va., the son of George Albert and Grace Rudolph Bull deceased on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Manassas, Va. He is free at last from pain and suffering caused by MS. He attended A. S. Rhodes School in Front Royal and moved to Charlottesville with family in 1964. He graduated from Albermarle High School in 1973. He was a member of the United States Army, attended Computer Learning Center in Springfield, Va., and was employed by Boeing, IBM and APPCO. In 2012, he was preceded in death by his father, George A. Bull. He is survived by his devoted wife, Stacy E. Bull. David is also survived by his mother, Grace R. Bull of Charlottesville, Va.; his sisters, Donna and Diana; daughter, Annemarie and her husband, Jazmon Jackson of Culpeper; three grandchildren, Liam Albert, Alora Grace and Everly Rose. He is also survived by stepchildren, Jeffery and Jessica Price and Jacqueline and her husband, Scott Russell; three stepgrandchildren, Julian, Jayden and Victoria. At this time funeral arrangements are incomplete. Donations would be welcome at MS Society, 4200 Innslake Drive, Suite 301, Glen Allen, VA, 23060 or a local animal shelter. "There is a land that is fairer than day and by faith we can see it afar."

