September 22, 1953 - Tuesday, April 7, 2020 Always known as a gentle and kind soul, Gary D. Bullock, passed away peacefully after a brief illness at his residence in Gordonsville, Va., on April 7, 2020, at the age of sixty-six. Gary was born on September 22, 1953 in Louisa, Va., to the late Spencer and Sadie Bullock. Gary will be remembered as a smart, quiet and gentle man, however, when he spoke, you listened, because he spoke with wisdom and from the heart! The strength he possessed to support his family was evident to all who knew him. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew and friend to many. Gary received his formal education in Louisa County, and became a member of Rising Sun Baptist Church at an early age. After graduating high school Gary began his employment with Dominion Energy, retiring as an Operator Training Instructor after over forty years of dedicated service. Gary loved traveling to many different parts of the world. One of our lasting memories was the family cruise October 2019. Gary relished in the joy of seeing his children and five grandchildren on their first cruise and to see their eyes brighten when they realized they could eat all the ice cream and pizza their little stomachs could hold! Unfortunately, this would be their last vacation with their beloved Papi/Grand Pa! He is survived by the love of his life, Marcella Walker Bullock, his wife of 45 years, whom he affectionately called "Timmie"; his sons, Jeremy D. Bullock, his daughters, Cierra and Joelle Bullock, and Jarvis D. Bullock, his wife, Michelle, and their children, Major, McKenna, and Montgomery; four sisters, Jane Moody (William), Melba Jones (Robert), Yolanda Jones (Anthony) and Felicia Bullock; two brothers, Lewis Bullock (Willie) and Jeffery Bullock (Shirley); his uncle, Robert Johnson; his mother-in-law, Mary Jane Anderson; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Keeton (Xavier), Peggy Anderson, and Stacie Anderson; four brothers-in-law, Allen Walker Sr.(Cecelia), Carlton Anderson, Clyde Anderson and Floyd Anderson (Phyllis); and a devoted and lifelong friend, Michael Moore. He also leaves two aunts Adelle Johnson and Beatrice Johnson, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great nephews and extended family to cherish their memories of a loving, kind and gentle soul. Gary will be thoroughly missed by all who knew him and loved him to the very end. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. in The Sun Chapel. Graveside services will held on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Due to the governor's declaration that funeral services or private family gatherings are limited, the family will hold a private graveside service for immediate family only. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ddwatsonlouisa.com. D. D. Watson Mortician, Inc. 117 West Street, Louisa, VA 23093
