Eleanor Teresa Burley, 91, of Troy, Va., formerly of Orange, departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Hospice House of Charlottesville, Va. She was born on October 4, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Clarence Turner and Lillian Alexander. After locating to Virginia, she met and married the late Frank Burley, to this union, a daughter was born. Eleanor became a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church, where she enjoys the fellowship with relatives and friends and being on the kitchen committee. She is survived by daughter, Lillian Shumake; granddaughter, Setour A. Dillard and husband, George, of Troy; and stepson, Wilbur Talley of Covington, Ga. A brother, Eugene Turner preceded her in death, along with a granddaughter, Tara, and a grandson, Jeremiah. She is also survived by three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. A viewing was held Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020, 1 p.m. at the Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastor Joseph A. Moore officiating. Interment will follow at the grave. Satchell's Funeral Services of Orange 118 E Church St, Orange, VA 22960
