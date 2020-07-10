Curtis W. "Happy" Burruss, 76, of Louisa, died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born July 31, 1943, in Charlottesville. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Wood "Big Moma" Shifflett, a granddaughter, Danielle Elizabeth Reed and a number of brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol Elaine Burruss of Louisa, two daughters, Linda Ann Favorite and husband David of Barboursville, Tammy Burruss of Shelbyville, Tenn.; two sons, Paul Edward Burruss and fiancée, Tina Handshew-Mohle of Newville, Pa., John Moore and wife, Chris of Lovettsville, Va.; seven grandchildren, Ashley Wall. Russel Favorite, Staci Favorite, Susan, Will and Jack Moore, Brandon Mohle; four great-grandchildren, Gunner Favorite, Miciaha and Malik Hunter, Landon Kulenguski; and a host of other relatives and friends. Curtis "Happy Jack" Burruss was one of a kind, he always did as he pleased and never hesitated to say what was on his mind. If he liked you, he liked you, if he didn't, you sure knew it. Those lucky enough to know him will forever cherish his uniqueness. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Preddy Funeral Home in Gordonsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

