Curtis Alexander Burton, 62, departed this life on August 20, 2019. He was born on February 17, 1957, the son of Virginia Burton and the late Curtis J. Burton. A brother, Maynard Burton preceded him in death. He was a longtime employee of Aberdeen Barn until his illness no longer allowed him to work. He loved fishing and visiting with family and friends. He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Virginia Burton of North Garden, Va.; his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Deborah "Debbie" Burton of Charlottesville; three daughters, Kara Cobb of Richmond, Va., Ciera and Erica Burton of Charlottesville; three granddaughters, Jada and Sydney Cobb of Richmond, Va., and Imani Burton of Charlottesville; sisters, Desiree Pollard and husband, Robert and Mary Ann Burton of Charlottesville; brothers, Phillip, Robert Burton, and Curtis Chapman of North Garden, Va.; one sister-in-law, Jeanetta Burton of Keswick, Va.; one brother-in-law, Addison "Buddy" Brown of New York; devoted friends, Theodore "Squirrel" Brown and "Ace" Robertson; and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Zion Baptist Church, North Garden, Va. The family would like to express a special thank you to the ICU team and the IR team at the University of Virginia Medical Center. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family via www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.