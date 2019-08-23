Dorothy Bruce Burton of Charlottesville, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on August 8, 1922, a daughter of the late Belfield and Rebecca Loving. Two sons, John Earl Burton and Grafton Douglas; three brothers, Charles Bruce, Robert Loving, and Stanley Loving; a sister, Rebecca Bernice Fields; a grandson, Richard Burton; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Washington and May Loving; and a son-in-law, John Fields preceded her in death. She was a member of Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church. She received her formal education in the Nelson and Albemarle County Schools. She held various jobs to include, Kane Furniture Store, Charlottesville Children's Detention Home, and UVA Food Services. She was a lifetime member of the Blue Ridge Temple #67 Order of the Elks and Eastern Star and served as a Purple Cross Nurse. She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, William Burton and wife, Irene, of Washington, D.C., James Burton of Charlottesville, and Thomas Burton and wife, Veronica, of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Kitty Burton; grandchildren, Bryant Quinn and wife, Stephanie, of Haymarket, Va., Thomas Burton Jr. of Tampa, Fla., Cedric Allen Burton and wife, Tykesha of Prince Fredrick, Md., Melissa Reynolds and husband, Jay, of Hartford, Conn., Katrina Sykes and husband, Terrell, of Richmond, Va., and John Earl Burton Jr. of Scottsville, Va.; a sister, the Reverend Delores Loving Scott of North Garden, Va.; a special daughter, Jessie Scott of Washington, D.C.; eleven great-grandchildren, Thomas Burton III and Tobias Zachary Burton of Tampa, Fla., Tamara Burton, Aubrey William Richard Burton, and Austen Gail Burton of Prince Fredrick, Md., Christian Malloy of Greensboro, N.C., Madysen Quinn of Haymarket, Va., Dai Burton, Legend Burton, Saga Burton, and Supreme Burton of Richmond, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the services. J. F. Bell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be rendered to the family via www.jfbellfuneralservices.com.
