September 16, 1929 - Monday, May 18, 2020 A Virginia Gentleman Henry was the son of the late Henry Berryman Burton and Mary Rebecca Craig Burton. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Maxine Craddock Burton; his son, Michael Wayne Burton (Cyndi); daughter, Susan Rebecca Burton Stacey (John), grandchildren, Sara and Wil Howe; and a great-grandson, Remington Maxwell. There are two step grandsons, Chris Bradshaw (Joy) and John Stacey III (Michaela); and two step great-grandchildren, Alex and Luke Bradshaw. He was predeceased by his older sister, Catherine B Javins, and step grandson, Kendall Stacey. He has a younger sister, Hilda Reese of Germanton, N.C. Henry was a graduate of Lane High School. He completed one year at University of Virginia but didn't have a major in mind. He began working at Virginia Tel and Tel Company (now Century Link) putting dials on phones replacing operators "number please." He completed 42 years with the company when he retired in October, 1992 as Public Relations Manager for Virginia and North Carolina. Henry was drafted into the army during the Korean conflict and served two years. He was stationed in Anchorage Alaska most of that time. (1950-1952) He and Maxine were married June 17, 1951, while she was still attending University of Virginia School of Nursing. He had a 30 day leave. He was home for her UVA graduation and their first wedding anniversary. After discharge from the army, he returned to his job at the telephone company and attended Jefferson School of Commerce, having decided on a career in business. He and Maxine loved to travel. They were blessed to have spent their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries in Hawaii. They traveled the world covering all seven continents. The trip to China in 1983 peaked his interest in travel and he took prize winning photos. They enjoyed a sunrise hot air balloon ride over the Serengeti and sunrise boat ride on the Ganges River as well as a safari in Kenya and Tanzania. There were a lot of wonderful memories. Henry lived a life of service. He was a life member of University of Virginia Alumni Association and a life member of Lions International and the Charlottesville Host Lions Club. He served on the Board of the Senior Center and escorted many trips. He enjoyed working the polls on Election Day. Henry served as a Deacon and then an Elder in First Christian Church and its mission, Cherry Avenue Christian Church. In reflecting on their lives, Maxine asked him what meant the most to him, and he had no reservation saying, "serving as an Elder in our church." Henry had suffered cardiovascular issues since a stroke in August, a recent heart attack and several falls. His family appreciates the loving care he received at Rosewood Village Hollymead, where he and Maxine have lived since April 20, 2010. He had been Maxine's "right hand man." Memorial donations may be made to Cherry Avenue Christian Church, Hospice of the Piedmont or a favorite charity. If you will perform an act of kindness for someone you will have honored him. There will be a "Celebration of Life" for this very special man at a later date.
